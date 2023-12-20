Unlicensed school buses in Istanbul cause concerns

ISTANBUL
Alarming images circulating on social media have ignited panic among parents in Istanbul as unlicensed school buses, lacking basic safety measures and even proper seating arrangements, are being spotted transporting students in some regions of the city.

The revelation has not only raised concerns about the safety of students but has also triggered unrest among sector representatives who accuse these rogue operators of "engaging in unfair competition."

In the footage, students can be seen crammed into vehicles without any visible security measures, prompting parents to reconsider their choices when selecting a shuttle company for their children.

Günhan Sinar, the head of an artisan chamber of service vehicle operators in Istanbul, spoke out about the frequent complaints his organization receives regarding pirate service in the city.

Sinar urged parents to exercise caution, stating, "The parents of the student must know the bus driver and the service personnel. When registering, they should pay attention to the license plate of the vehicle and the driver's driver card."

Legitimate school and personnel transportation in Istanbul should only be conducted with vehicles bearing restricted license plates with combinations such as 34 LLA and 34 LZZ, indicative of a transportation license holder, Sinar elaborated.

"Vehicles outside of this [license plate] are not registered vehicles. Neither the police nor the municipality or the relevant ministries know who owns these vehicles," Sinar expressed concern.

Highlighting the rigorous standards for licensed drivers, Sinar explained that they undergo a series of checks, including medical reports, psychotechnical examinations, alcohol and drug tests, criminal record verifications and driving license history evaluations.

Sinar also raised the alarm about a concerning practice known as "twin license plates," where individuals engaged in pirate transportation acquire a license plate with legal status found on the road. They then find a vehicle of the same make and model to make it appear as if it is licensed and operating legally.

Malaysia bans Israeli-flagged ships in response to Gaza war
