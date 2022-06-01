University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  • June 01 2022 07:00:00

University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

ELAZIĞ
University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

Within the scope of the “Fırat Fest,” a 20-day spring festival organized by Fırat University, a “Color Festival” was held in the eastern province of Elazığ for the first time.

Some 5,000 university students participated in the “Color Festival,” held in a social complex by the Lake Hazar and threw powdered paint at each other.

The Color Festival is inspired by the traditional Hindu festival Holi, which usually takes place in March to mark the coming of spring. On this day, people throw powdered paint, known as “gulal” in Hindi or “rang” in Nepali, at each other.

The first Color Festival in Turkey was conducted on May 18, 2014, in Istanbul’s famous Bebek Park.

“We want to increase the social activities for our students,” said Mehmet Yılmaz, the vice-chancellor of the university that hosts around 48,000 students.

The Color Fest started with the countdown of a DJ that took the stage for four hours, entertaining students.

“With this festival, we wanted to motivate our students before their exams start,” Yılmaz added.

colors,

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  2. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  3. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  5. MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

    MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Recommended
African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking

African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking
Tourists flock to ‘Deli Çay’ to witness pearl mullets’ migration

Tourists flock to ‘Deli Çay’ to witness pearl mullets’ migration
Aquarium built inside road tunnel welcomes visitors in Trabzon

Aquarium built inside road tunnel welcomes visitors in Trabzon
Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’
Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting

Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting
First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.