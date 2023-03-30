Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

ANKARA

Universities that continue education remotely after the Feb. 6 earthquakes will switch to face-to-face education as of April 3, Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Erol Özvar has announced.

There will be no attendance requirement for students, while educational institutions will also provide online access to the content of the face-to-face courses.

Özvar also added that 1,589 students and 148 academic and administrative staff lost their lives in the earthquake zone.