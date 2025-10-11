Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

ISTANBUL

Universities across Türkiye are increasingly implementing advanced food pre-order systems in their cafeterias, strategically designed to significantly reduce food waste and optimize the allocation of public resources.

However, the new approach, requiring students to pre-order meals days or weeks in advance, has drawn significant criticism from students who find it impractical and overly restrictive.

Through cafeteria pre-order programs, students are asked to book their meals via online platforms, often up to a week in advance, with those who fail to do so facing higher prices for unreserved meals.

Universities argue that the system helps reduce the overproduction of food, which has long been a challenge in large-scale dining halls serving thousands daily.

Officials say the change is part of broader sustainability efforts in public institutions. By matching meal preparation to actual demand, universities aim to cut both waste and costs.

Students argue that the inflexible pre-order deadlines fail to account for the dynamic nature of campus life, where class schedules, exams and last-minute changes complicate advance meal planning.

The model is gaining traction nationwide; Hacettepe University is among the latest examples. Erciyes University reportedly requires bookings at least three business days in advance, while Erzincan Binali Yıldırım University accepts them until 4 p.m. the previous day.

At Karadeniz Technical University, students must reserve their meals by 1 p.m. on the Friday of the preceding week.

The pre-order model has also been embraced by Adnan Menderes, Selçuk and Manisa Celal Bayar universities, while Marmara University implements it specifically for students seeking gluten-free options.

A large number of students have requested the cancellation of these pre-order dining programs.

As more institutions across Türkiye move toward reservation-based dining, the balance between sustainability and student convenience remains at the center of the discussion.