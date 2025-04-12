Universal to build first European theme park

LONDON
Universal has chosen the homeland of Harry Potter to build its first theme park and resort in Europe, the entertainment company and U.K. officials announced on April 9.

The studio and theme park operator that has drawn millions to its Potter-themed wizarding worlds and other attractions said it would begin construction next year just beyond the outskirts of London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the park would create 28,000 jobs and would bring opportunity, growth, and "of course, joy to Britain.”

“People said to me, ‘Government will be a roller-coaster,’ and I can testify to that,” Starmer said. “I don’t think this is quite what they meant."

Construction on the park planned on 1.93 square kilometers in a former brickyard in Bedford is expected to be completed by 2031. The town is about 80 kilometers north of London.

Universal did not say what attractions it would offer at the park, but it has built rides around many of its movie franchises, including “Minions,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda" and “Fast & Furious."

Universal has had a deal with Warner Bros. to create its attractions around the Harry Potter franchise that is based on the books set in Scotland.

The setting is about 50 kilometers north of where Warner Bros. has a studio tour in Watford.

The Universal resort, initially expected to include a 500-room hotel, will be near a major rail line and Luton Airport, which officials recently said would be expanded.

Universal, a division of Comcast Corp., has five entertainment and resort complexes around the world — in Orlando, Florida; Los Angeles; Osaka, Japan; China; and Singapore.

