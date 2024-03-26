Unique bond between stork, man grabs NY Times’ attention

BURSA
The heartwarming friendship between a stork named "Yaren" and fisherman Adem Yılmaz in the northwestern province of Bursa's Karacabey district has captivated widespread attention, including that of prominent U.S. daily New York Times.

For the past 12 years, "Yaren" has graced Yılmaz’s boat during its migratory visits; a tradition that continued unabated as the stork returned for the 13th time this year, landing on the fisherman’s boat on Feb. 29, much to the anticipation of onlookers.

Following the stork's arrival, seven days later, his companion named "Nazlı" also made her appearance in Eskikaraağaç village. Their extraordinary rendezvous was captured by wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş, who shared captivating images on his social media account, garnering widespread acclaim.

Intrigued by the tale, a team comprising New York Times Türkiye Bureau Chief Ben Hubbard, alongside reporter Şafak Timur and photojournalist Ivor Prickett traveled to Eskikaraağaç village, the sole Turkish representative in European Stork Villages Association.

The team conducted interviews with Yılmaz and other village residents and met with Mayor Ali Özkan, who expressed his delight with the visit.

Özkan underscored the duo’s status as a regional asset, noting the influx of tourists flocking to the village to witness the bond between Yılmaz and "Yaren."

"Hundreds of tourists come to Eskikaraağaç village to see Adem and Yaren stork. Adem and the Yaren stork have become a story that pioneered both rural development, drawing attention to nature and ecotourism," he said.

