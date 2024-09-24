Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'

SEATTLE
Union negotiators slammed Boeing's new offer to lift hourly wages for striking workers by 30 percent on Sept. 23, saying it "missed the mark" and won't be voted on by members.

"This proposal does not go far enough to address your concerns, and Boeing has missed the mark with this proposal," union negotiators told members in a message.

"They are trying to drive a wedge between our members and weaken our solidarity with this divisive strategy."

Boeing had sweetened its initial offer in an effort to end a 10-day stoppage that shuttered Seattle-area plants.

"We first presented the offer to the union and then transparently shared the details with our employees," Boeing told AFP in a statement.

"We have bargained in good faith with the IAM [union] since formal negotiations began in March."

The aviation giant gave workers until Sept. 27 at midnight to ratify its "best and final offer."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said there wasn't enough time to discuss the offer with members and tend to the voting before the Boeing deadline.

"The company has refused to meet for further discussion; therefore, we will not be voting on the 27th," union negotiators told members.

The union noted it will gather workers' opinions regarding the offer.

About 33,000 IAM members from District 751 in the Pacific Northwest region walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly voting down an earlier offer, effectively shutting down assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777.

