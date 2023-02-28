Union Pacific will replace rail CEO

Union Pacific will replace rail CEO

OMAHA
Union Pacific will replace rail CEO

Union Pacific announced plans on Feb. 26 to replace its CEO later this year after a hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in the railroad went public with its concerns about his leadership.

The managing partner of Soroban Capital Partners, Eric Mandelblatt, said in a letter that the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad has lagged behind its peers during Lance Fritz’ tenure over the past eight years and that a leadership change is overdue. The hedge fund has been privately pressuring Union Pacific to oust Fritz at least since last year.

“UNP [Union Pacific] has repeatedly and significantly failed to reach its potential under Mr. Fritz’s leadership,” Mandelblatt wrote. “UNP has ranked the worst in safety, volume growth, revenue growth, cost management, EBIT growth, and total shareholder return. These are highly underwhelming results despite UNP having the premier railroad franchise in North America.”

Mandelblatt urged the railroad to hire former Chief Operations Officer Jim Vena, who helped overhaul Union Pacific’s operations several years ago. But the railroad’s board said in a statement that it has been working with a leadership consultant since last year to identify the best internal and external candidates for the job.

Vena was brought in to Union Pacific in 2019 from Canadian National to help the railroad change to a new operating model that relies on fewer, longer trains and significantly fewer employees and locomotives to move freight, but Vena left after less than two years on the job.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

    Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

  2. Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

    Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

  3. Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

    Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

  4. Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

    Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

  5. Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

    Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China
Recommended
UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts

UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts
Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January
Huawei dominates mobile tech fair

Huawei dominates mobile tech fair
MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones
Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland

Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
WORLD Zelensky says Bakhmut fight more and more complicated

Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned that the situation around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.