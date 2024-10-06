UNICEF to open global office in Istanbul

UNICEF to open global office in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
UNICEF to open global office in Istanbul

Turkish parliament has received a presidential decree approving the establishment of a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) global office in Istanbul.

The agency will relocate to the Istanbul office its key operations, including human resources, emergency operations and major finance and administration units.

“This resolution was supported by our country in line with our vision for Istanbul to become a United Nations center,” the decree stated.

The agreement for the establishment of the UNICEF office in Istanbul was signed in New York in 2023, and the move is expected to further strengthen Türkiye's collaboration with the U.N. agency. The decision underscores Türkiye’s commitment to supporting global U.N. activities.

UNICEF is a U.N. agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

This development came amid efforts of Turkish authorities toward the goal of turning Istanbul into a U.N. hub in line with Türkiye’s business and humanitarian foreign policy.

The U.N. will relocate some headquarters to Istanbul from Geneva and open an Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the metropolis to support field operations worldwide.

The agreement signed between Türkiye and the U.N. in New York in November 2022 emphasized the need for regional coordination among resident coordinators as part of the U.N.’s reform process in its development structure.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources described the agreement as “a concrete step in line with its vision to make Istanbul a U.N. center,” akin to New York and Geneva.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha
Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94
AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

AKP prepares to submit new series of bills
Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM

Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM
Sustainable farming takes root in mall parking lot

Sustainable farming takes root in mall parking lot

Consumers can now track food adulteration alerts instantly

Consumers can now track food adulteration alerts instantly
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿