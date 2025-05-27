Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near

ISTANBUL
Just as people began to enjoy the warmth of rising temperatures over the past few days, an unexpected cold wave has gripped Türkiye, with heavy rains and storms lashing parts of the country, dashing hopes for a sunny start to summer.

Meteorologists warn that rain will intensify nationwide on May 29, 30 and 31, with the risk of flooding particularly high in the Mediterranean, Aegean, Central Anatolia and Black Sea regions.

The Interior Ministry and the Turkish State Meteorological Service have issued a “yellow” alert, which means potential weather danger, for 38 of the country's 81 provinces, including Istanbul. The warning cites the risk of thunderstorms, heavy rain and short-term storms in these cities.

The alert covers southeastern Marmara, the inner Aegean, the western parts of the Mediterranean and Central Anatolia and inland areas of the western Black Sea.

Large parts of Marmara, the Aegean and the Black Sea have already experienced scattered showers as the week began.

In Istanbul, downpours started overnight on May 26 and continued into the morning, causing traffic congestion during the morning rush hour, with delays reported on major roads.

According to the meteorologist Dilek Çalışkan, Istanbul residents should not expect much sunshine in the coming days, as rainy weather is set to continue throughout the week.

Rainfall also began on the evening of May 25 in the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Tekirdağ, Kırklareli and Çanakkale.

In the northwestern province of Bursa, spring sunshine quickly gave way to a strong downpour and lodos winds on May 25. Many residents were caught off guard and a tree was blown over onto a parked car due to strong gusts.

Heavy fog and downpours overnight on May 26 in Tekirdağ led to low visibility and slippery roads on the highway, leaving drivers struggling to navigate.

 

