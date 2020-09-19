UNESCO adds three Turkish cities to its Learning Cities list

ISTANBUL
UNESCO has announced that 55 new cities from 27 countries will be joining its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), including İzmir, Balıkesir and Afyonkarahisar from Turkey.

“These cities have proven that effective lifelong learning policies and practices can support the development of inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and contribute to the 2030 Agenda,” said UNESCO in a written statement on Sept. 18.

The new members bring the total number of cities within the UNESCO GNLC to 230 in 64 countries.

“These cities are outstanding examples of how lifelong learning can become a reality at local level,” added the statement.

“A strong commitment to lifelong learning by the mayor and city administration is a key prerequisite for becoming a learning city,” it added, praising the authorities of the cities.

David Atchoarena, the director of Institute for Lifelong Learning and the coordinator of the network, stressed a connection between the pandemic and the education system.

“With unprecedented urgency, the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the necessity to build more resilient education systems for the future. With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities must be at the center of this undertaking,” he said.

“During the pandemic, UNESCO learning cities from around the world have shown that they are well placed to make lifelong learning a reality, also under harsh conditions,” added Atchoarena.

