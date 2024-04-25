Celine Dion gives health update in rare interview

Celine Dion gives health update in rare interview

PARIS
Celine Dion gives health update in rare interview

Canadian pop megastar Celine Dion, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder, said in her first interview since announcing the career-sidelining diagnosis that she is well, but taking life "one day at a time."

Dion, 56, first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, with noise or emotional distress known to trigger spasms.

As the cover star of Vogue France's May edition, she told the magazine she was "well" but that her condition requires "a lot of work."

"Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy," she said.

"I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it," she said.

There is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, which is progressive, but treatment can help control symptoms. According to the US National Institutes of Health, it affects twice as many women as men.

In May last year, Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

Asked about her ability to return to the stage, Dion told Vogue France she "can't answer that" right now.

"I don't know... My body will tell me," she said.

Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, when she presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

In January, Dion announced she would make a feature-length documentary, to stream on Amazon Prime Video, about her condition to help increase public awareness.

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her decades-long career.

The Quebec-born star's "Courage World Tour" began in 2019, over three years after her longtime manager and husband, Rene Angelil, died aged 73.

Dion had completed 52 shows before the COVID-19 pandemic put the remainder on hold.

Interview,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

    Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

  2. Louvre offers Olympic sport sessions

    Louvre offers Olympic sport sessions

  3. Prison hosts Vatican's Venice Biennale

    Prison hosts Vatican's Venice Biennale

  4. Ottoman-era fountain emerges after quake

    Ottoman-era fountain emerges after quake

  5. First glow-in-the-dark animals ancient corals deep in the ocean

    First glow-in-the-dark animals ancient corals deep in the ocean
Recommended
Ottoman-era fountain emerges after quake

Ottoman-era fountain emerges after quake
First glow-in-the-dark animals ancient corals deep in the ocean

First glow-in-the-dark animals ancient corals deep in the ocean
After four decades, Bon Jovi still rocking

After four decades, Bon Jovi still rocking
Turkish delight carried into the future

Turkish delight carried into the future
Adored ostrich dies after swallowing keys

Adored ostrich dies after swallowing keys
Ankaras Sümela Monastery: Alicin Geosite

Ankara's Sümela Monastery: Alicin Geosite
WORLD Nearly 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023: Report

Nearly 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023: Report

Food insecurity worsened around the world in 2023, with some 282 million people suffering from acute hunger due to conflicts, particularly in Gaza and Sudan, U.N. agencies and development groups said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock recorded $173.6 billion at the end of February, indicating a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the end of 2023.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿