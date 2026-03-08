India to push ahead with Russian oil imports

NEW DELHI
An Indian government source said on March 7 that New Delhi was pushing ahead with imports of Russian oil, after a temporary U.S. waiver to import crude from Moscow due to war in the Middle East.

But India insists it did not need Washington's permission to do so, the source added..

Washington temporarily eased economic sanctions against Russia on March 5 to allow Russian oil stranded at sea to be sold to India.

But India is not dependent on "a short-term waiver" for such purchases, the government source in New Delhi said.

"India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil," they added.

"India is still importing Russian oil even in February 2026, and Russia is still India's largest crude oil supplier."

Washington rolled back a 25 percent duty on Indian exports in February as part of an interim trade deal after what it described as New Delhi's "commitment" to stop buying Russian oil.

The government source said India was "well stocked" with more than 250 million barrels of crude and petroleum products to "handle short term disruptions".

However, India on Saturday raised the price of household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders used for cooking by seven percent.

Earlier in the week, India's petroleum ministry ordered refiners to ramp up LPG output, asking for propane and butane streams to be utilised for production.

India is the world's second-largest LPG buyer and purchases more than 90 percent of its supply from the Middle East, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years
