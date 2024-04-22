UK environment activists guilty of halting 'Les Miserables'

LONDON

Five environmental activists from the group Just Stop Oil were on April 19 convicted of trespassing for disrupting a performance of "Les Miserables" in London last year.

The three women and two men aged 18 to 28 climbed onto the stage of the Sondheim Theatre in the West End in October as actors sang the protest song "Do You Hear The People Sing?"

Two of the protesters jumped onto the orchestra pit netting while others chained themselves to the stage with padlocks. The show did not resume and audience members booed.

The five were found guilty of aggravated trespass following a trial at Westminster magistrate's court in the U.K. capital.

They had pleaded not guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

Just Stop Oil wants the U.K. government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so.

Its activists have targeted numerous high-profile events over the past year, including the Wimbledon tennis tournament and British Open golf tournament.