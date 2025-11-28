Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

ANKARA
Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

The rate was down from 8.6 percent in September, according to TÜİK's data.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over was down by 27,000 to 3.03 million in October.

Joblessness stood at 7 percent among men and 11.3 percent among women in the same period.

Meanwhile, employment increased, with 185,000 more people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.77 million.

The overall employment rate was up to 49.2 percent, including 66.5 percent for men and 32.4 percent for women.

The labor force also increased by 157,000 to 35.8 million, with the participation rate at 53.8 percent.

Youth unemployment — covering those aged 15 to 24 — rose 0.2 percentage points from September to 15.6 percent in October. It was 12.9 percent for men and 20.6 percent for women.

In the third quarter of the year, the unemployment rate also stood at 8.5 percent on average.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

    Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

  2. Excavation season concludes at Perre with new Roman-era finds

    Excavation season concludes at Perre with new Roman-era finds

  3. International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opens in Istanbul

    International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opens in Istanbul

  4. Turkish series sparks tourism boom in Mardin

    Turkish series sparks tourism boom in Mardin

  5. The philosophy of fire: The kitchen of truth at Etxebarri

    The philosophy of fire: The kitchen of truth at Etxebarri
Recommended
Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank

Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank
Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz

Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz
Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister

Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister
Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns

Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns
JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London

JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London
EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race

EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿