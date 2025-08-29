Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

ANKARA
Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over decreased by 164,000 to 2.82 million.

Joblessness stood at 6.5 percent among men and 10.9 percent among women in July.

Employment rose slightly, with 18,000 more people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.58 million.

The overall employment rate was 49.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month, including 66.1 percent for men and 32.4 percent for women.

The labor force shrank by 146,000 to 35.41 million, with the participation rate at 53.3 percent.

Youth unemployment, covering those aged 15 to 24, dropped by 0.9 percentage points from June to 15 percent. It was 11.3 percent for men and 21.7 percent for women.

 

