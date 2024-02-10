Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

ISTANBUL
Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

With an average daily water consumption of 3 million cubic meters, Istanbul has dams that are 70 percent full, but underground resources are still insufficient, warns an expert.

Professor Dr. İrfan Yolcubal of Istanbul Technical University explained that there are 25 water basins in Türkiye and that the Marmara Water Basin, which covers Istanbul, is considered "water poor" today.

"Underground resources are very important for Istanbul. In case of a disaster, such as the expected Marmara earthquake or a severe drought, we should consider underground water as a backup system. Therefore, we should not disturb the underground water reserves in the city and utilize them for urbanization and industrialization," he said.

Noting that water from the rain does not seep into the ground, Yolcubal said, "In urban areas, water should be collected through rooftop rainwater harvesting and used in areas such as garden irrigation. Illegal wells that drain underground should be prevented. Artificial pond areas should be created in cities. Water should be reclaimed and treated repeatedly for adequate infiltration."

Cüneyt Gerek, a former director of the State Hydraulic Works, said that underground water cannot be fed in Istanbul because of the increase in concrete structures due to urbanization.

"On average, 25 percent of precipitation should infiltrate underground. Unfortunately, the precipitation that meets concrete and asphalt on the surface has no chance to seep underground. We need to plan sponge cities to make maximum use of rainfall. A second alternative is underground dams,” he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data
LATEST NEWS

  1. Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

    Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

  2. Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

    Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

  3. Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

    Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

  4. DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

    DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

  5. Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

    Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency
Recommended
Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works

Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works
Mine collapse kills worker in northern Türkiye

Mine collapse kills worker in northern Türkiye
5th Tour of Antalya kicks off

5th Tour of Antalya kicks off
Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert
One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast

One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast
Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers

Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers
WORLD Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿