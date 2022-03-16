Undergraduate arm wrestler bags gold medals for both arms

EDİRNE

A student from the Muş Alparslan University has come to the forefront at competitions at the Turkish Uni-Lig Arm Wrestling Championship, bagging two gold medals, one for each arm.

Funda Maral, who became champion in the women’s category over 70 kilos, thanked officials of her university for their support.

“I will do my best to raise the bar [in the coming tournaments],” the champion said.

The championship was held in the northwestern province of Edirne by the Turkish University Sports Federation.

Around 200 arm wrestlers from 34 universities across the country participated in the championship conducted between March 9 and 11.