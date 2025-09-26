Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Ankara to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Şimşek welcomed the momentum in high-level dialogue between the two countries.

He recalled that decisions taken during the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in August would serve as a roadmap for advancing relations.

Şimşek also noted his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing in November 2024 for the second session of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, adding that the aim was to hold such gatherings annually or biennially.

Highlighting China as Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner, Şimşek praised recent steps taken by Beijing to make trade more balanced and sustainable.

Şimşek expressed satisfaction with Chinese companies’ growing interest in Türkiye and said Ankara would welcome further investment. He underlined that Türkiye and China would continue to work closely on linking the Middle Corridor initiative with China’s Belt and Road project.

The minister also stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue in areas such as green technology, sustainable agriculture, finance and energy.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to elevate its partnership with China under the framework of the “Re-Asia Initiative.”