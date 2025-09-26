Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

ANKARA
Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Ankara to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Şimşek welcomed the momentum in high-level dialogue between the two countries.

He recalled that decisions taken during the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in August would serve as a roadmap for advancing relations.

Şimşek also noted his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing in November 2024 for the second session of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, adding that the aim was to hold such gatherings annually or biennially.

Highlighting China as Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner, Şimşek praised recent steps taken by Beijing to make trade more balanced and sustainable.

Şimşek expressed satisfaction with Chinese companies’ growing interest in Türkiye and said Ankara would welcome further investment. He underlined that Türkiye and China would continue to work closely on linking the Middle Corridor initiative with China’s Belt and Road project.

The minister also stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue in areas such as green technology, sustainable agriculture, finance and energy.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to elevate its partnership with China under the framework of the “Re-Asia Initiative.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

    Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

  2. Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

    Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

  3. Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

    Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

  4. Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

    Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

  5. Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

    Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Recommended
Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister
Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery
Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Türkiye surges to third place in Europe’s EV market as sales soar

Türkiye surges to third place in Europe’s EV market as sales soar
Turkish Airlines says will buy 225 Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines says will buy 225 Boeing planes
Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty
WORLD Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿