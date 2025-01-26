UN warns against 'deteriorating' situation in occupied West Bank

WASHINGTON
A U.N. official on Friday warned against the "deteriorating" situation in the occupied West Bank, and called on Israel to protect Palestinians.

During a press briefing, Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the ongoing operation by Israeli forces in Jenin and Jenin Refugee Camp, now in its fourth day, has expanded to nearby villages.

He said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) "warns once again that lethal, war-like tactics are being applied, raising concerns over use of force that exceeds law enforcement standards".

In Jenin refugee camp, it is estimated that 3,000 families have left over the past two months, including several hundreds in the past week alone, he added.

The evacuation of trapped civilians and wounded persons have been coordinated, Haq said.

"Israel, as the occupying power, has a legal obligation to protect Palestinians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law," he stressed.

According to the OCHA, Haq said at least 17 Palestinians were injured during Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians over the past week.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel's war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, in last 15 months.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending the Israeli assault on the enclave.

In July of last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

