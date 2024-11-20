UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

GENEVA

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a new draft resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza, reflecting ongoing efforts to prompt an end to the current conflict.

However, this draft could encounter obstruction from the United States, Israel's key ally. Its wording, demanding "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," has elicited strong reactions from Israel.

. Israeli ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, described the draft as "shameful," asserting that, "We cannot allow the U.N. to tie the hands of the State of Israel from protecting its citizens, and we will not stop fighting until we return all the kidnapped men and women home."

According to Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador, "For us, it has to be a linkage between a ceasefire and the release of hostages," affirming that this remains the U.S.'s principal stance.

The resolution to be voted on not only emphasizes an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" but also insists on the "safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale," particularly in the besieged northern Gaza, and decries attempts to starve the Palestinian populace.

The conflict originated from Hamas's unexpected attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The cross-border raid resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, based on a summary of Israeli official figures. The Gaza health ministry, operated by Hamas, reported that the conflict has since claimed 43,972 lives, predominantly civilians. The figures are deemed reliable by the United Nations.

Palestinian U.N. ambassador, Riyad Mansour, voiced that the proposed text does not go far enough, asserting that "Gaza's fate will haunt the world for generations to come."

He maintained that the council's only viable path is an immediate, unconditional ceasefire under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which empowers the council to enforce resolutions through measures like sanctions. However, no mention of this option exists in the current draft.

During the Oct. 7 assault, 251 hostages were taken, with 97 still in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli military. The war has displaced almost the entire 2.4 million population of Gaza, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Security Council's Stance and Previous Efforts

Since conflict's onset, the Security Council has faced challenges in reaching consensus due to recurring U.S. vetoes.

The few resolutions the U.S. permitted by abstaining fell short of advocating an unconditional and permanent ceasefire. Previous council calls for ceasefires, like those during Ramadan or as part of a U.S.-led plan, have gone unheeded.

With Donald Trump's election on Nov. 5, some diplomats speculate that President Joe Biden might exhibit increased flexibility before leaving office.

They imagined a possible repeat of events in December 2016 when then-president Barack Obama was finishing his second term and the council passed a resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories, a first since 1979.

The United States refrained from using its veto in this case, a break from traditional US support for Israel on the sensitive issue of settlements.

Developments and Regional Impacts

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein indicated progress towards a truce during his visit to Beirut, labeling an end to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict as "now within our grasp."

The truce could allow the tens of thousands displaced by cross-border skirmishes to return home. After meeting Hezbollah-aligned speaker Nabih Berri, Hochstein observed "a real opportunity" for peace.

After expanding their operations to Lebanon in September, to counter Hezbollah's support for Hamas, Israel carried out extensive bombings targeting Hezbollah sites. Notably, since these actions, more than 3,544 people in Lebanon have died, many since late September, with over 200 children among the casualties, according to U.N. sources.

Despite ongoing ceasefire talks, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly committed to maintaining military operations against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire is established.