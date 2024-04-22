UN to establish development coordination office in Istanbul

UN to establish development coordination office in Istanbul

Bülent Sarıoğlu- ANKARA
UN to establish development coordination office in Istanbul

Istanbul is poised to become a regional hub for the United Nation’s development operations in Europe and Central Asia as the organization is set to establish a coordination office in the city as part of its ongoing reform efforts.

The agreement signed between Türkiye and the U.N. in New York in November 2022 emphasized the need for regional coordination among resident coordinators as part of the U.N.’s reform process in its development structure.

The review in the system led to decision to establish Development Coordination Regional Offices, with Istanbul set to host the fifth regional office, joining Panama, Addis Ababa, Amman and Bangkok. Currently, under the U.N. umbrella, there are 130 resident representatives covering 162 countries.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources described the agreement as “a concrete step in line with its vision to make Istanbul a U.N. center,” akin to New York and Geneva.

Briefing the parliamentary commission on the agreement, ministry officials highlighted the significance of the role of the U.N. resident coordinator, particularly evident after the devastating earthquakes that struck the country’s south on Feb. 6, 2023. The U.N. resident coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the U.N. development system at the country level.

The ministry reminded that through the international emergency aid appeal issued by the U.N., the funds exceeding $550 million raised from international donors helped address the urgent needs of millions of earthquake survivors.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has implemented a series of reforms in the development system in recent years to make the organization's support for countries' development efforts more effective and to accelerate the realization of the 2030 sustainable development goals.

UN, development coordination office,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

    Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

  2. Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

    Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

  3. West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

    West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

  4. Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

    Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

  5. North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles
Recommended
Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row
Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer
Turkish company sets up foundation to support women, students

Turkish company sets up foundation to support women, students
Heavy rains leave country’s west following windstorm

Heavy rains leave country’s west following windstorm
People flock to herb festival in countrys west

People flock to herb festival in country's west
Consumers show mixed response to restaurant boycott call

Consumers show mixed response to restaurant boycott call
WORLD Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

The Israeli military said on Monday the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
ECONOMY Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia's leader on Monday announced plans to build a massive semiconductor design park, aiming to boost the Southeast Asian nation's role in the global chip industry.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿