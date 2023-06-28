UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UNITED NATIONS
UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

In a statement adopted by the 15-member body, the Security Council "emphasized the obligations and commitments of Israeli and Palestinian authorities to fight and condemn terrorism in all its forms," as violent clashes continued over the weekend.

Palestinians have described hundreds of Israelis attacking their villages in recent days, after Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis near a West Bank settlement last week.

There were more reports Saturday of attacks on Palestinians, while Israeli police said they had killed a "terrorist" who opened fire on security forces.

"The members of the Security Council encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions, and called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions," said UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, whose country chairs the council in June.

The UN's Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland, said he was "gravely concerned by the escalating spiral of violence."

"Unless decisive steps are taken now to rein in the violence, there is a significant risk that events could deteriorate further," Wennesland told the council, noting the "constant risk" that the unrest could spill over into the Gaza Strip.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and, excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinians, who seek their own independent state, want Israel to withdraw from all land it occupied in the Six-Day War and to dismantle all Jewish settlements.

Wennesland slammed what he called the "relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, that fuels violence."

"I am particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities, sometimes in the proximity of Israeli security forces," he said.

"Israel, as the occupying power, has an obligation to protect Palestinians and their property."

The deaths on Saturday added to a mounting toll which has cost four Israeli and 16 Palestinian lives across the territory over the past week.

palestine,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

    Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

  2. Observation satellite captures inaugural image

    Observation satellite captures inaugural image

  3. Sweden must prevent PKK activities, says Erdoğan

    Sweden must prevent PKK activities, says Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

    Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

    UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence
Recommended
Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies
Kremlin says only hits military targets after Ukraine restaurant strike

Kremlin says only hits 'military' targets after Ukraine restaurant strike
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year

Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
Intl group of agencies investigates loss of sub carrying 5 people to the Titanic

Int'l group of agencies investigates loss of sub carrying 5 people to the Titanic
Greeces conservative New Democracy party wins landslide election victory

Greece's conservative New Democracy party wins landslide election victory 
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy have said they would cooperate more closely on the procurement of raw materials as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from countries such as China.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.