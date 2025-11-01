UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

GENEVA
UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

FILE - An archway in the entrance of Dakhla carries an image of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, in Western Sahara, on Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a resolution backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, triggering celebrations in Rabat but angering Algeria.

Western Sahara is a vast mineral-rich former Spanish colony that is largely controlled by Morocco but has been claimed for decades by the pro-independence Polisario Front, which is supported by Algeria.

The Security Council had previously urged Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria and Mauritania to resume talks to reach a broad agreement.

But, at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the council shifted to support a plan, initially presented by Rabat in 2007, in which Western Sahara would enjoy autonomy under Morocco's sole sovereignty.

The resolution, adopted by an 11-0 vote with three abstentions and Algeria refusing to participate, said autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty may be the basis for future negotiations to resolve the 50-year-old conflict.

"Genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution," the UNSC resolution said.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI lauded the vote as "historic," saying "we are opening a new and victorious chapter in the process of enshrining the Moroccan character of the Sahara."

In the Moroccan capital Rabat, thousands of people danced and sang to celebrate the vote.

"The Sahara is Moroccan and always has been!" chanted the joyful crowds, alternating the rhythm with the national anthem and other patriotic songs.

In Smara, a city in the disputed territory, residents set off fireworks as soon as the vote was announced.

  US-led resolution 

Trump, during his first term in office, in 2020 recognized Morocco's claim to Western Sahara after Morocco normalized relations with Israel -- achieving top diplomatic objectives for both Rabat and Washington.

Spain, France, Britain and Germany have since expressed support for Morocco's sovereignty over the territory.

Trump, who has set his sights on receiving a Nobel Peace Prize, often boasts about his ability to help end conflicts around the world, claiming key roles in Gaza, Kashmir and several other hotspots in recent months.

The United Nations envoy on Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, has welcomed US efforts to solve the issue but raised concerns about a lack of detail in Morocco's plan.

Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama said the text "does not faithfully or sufficiently reflect the U.N. doctrine on decolonization."

It "fell short of the expectations and legitimate aspirations of the people of Western Sahara, represented by the Polisario Front (who) have been resisting for over 50 years to have, as the sole party, a say in their own destiny," he added.

The resolution adopted Friday calls on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and de Mistura to conduct negotiations on the basis of the plan to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

It also extends the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara for another year.

western sahara,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan highlights Türkiyes diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

    Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

  2. Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' as first step toward regional peace

    Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' as first step toward regional peace

  3. South Korea hosts Xi as Chinese leader rekindles fraught ties

    South Korea hosts Xi as Chinese leader rekindles fraught ties

  4. UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

    UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

  5. China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

    China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban
Recommended
Montenegro court clears Turkish nationals in Podgorica stabbing case after investigation

Montenegro court clears Turkish nationals in Podgorica stabbing case after investigation
French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory
Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about womens rights

Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
China seeks trust with US, but cautions over Taiwan

China seeks 'trust' with US, but cautions over Taiwan
Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency

Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency
US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal

US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal
WORLD UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a resolution backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, triggering celebrations in Rabat but angering Algeria.
ECONOMY China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

China said Saturday it will exempt some Nexperia chips from an export ban that was imposed over a row with Dutch officials and has alarmed European businesses.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿