UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

GENEVA

FILE - An archway in the entrance of Dakhla carries an image of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, in Western Sahara, on Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a resolution backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, triggering celebrations in Rabat but angering Algeria.

Western Sahara is a vast mineral-rich former Spanish colony that is largely controlled by Morocco but has been claimed for decades by the pro-independence Polisario Front, which is supported by Algeria.

The Security Council had previously urged Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria and Mauritania to resume talks to reach a broad agreement.

But, at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the council shifted to support a plan, initially presented by Rabat in 2007, in which Western Sahara would enjoy autonomy under Morocco's sole sovereignty.

The resolution, adopted by an 11-0 vote with three abstentions and Algeria refusing to participate, said autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty may be the basis for future negotiations to resolve the 50-year-old conflict.

"Genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution," the UNSC resolution said.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI lauded the vote as "historic," saying "we are opening a new and victorious chapter in the process of enshrining the Moroccan character of the Sahara."

In the Moroccan capital Rabat, thousands of people danced and sang to celebrate the vote.

"The Sahara is Moroccan and always has been!" chanted the joyful crowds, alternating the rhythm with the national anthem and other patriotic songs.

In Smara, a city in the disputed territory, residents set off fireworks as soon as the vote was announced.

US-led resolution

Trump, during his first term in office, in 2020 recognized Morocco's claim to Western Sahara after Morocco normalized relations with Israel -- achieving top diplomatic objectives for both Rabat and Washington.

Spain, France, Britain and Germany have since expressed support for Morocco's sovereignty over the territory.

Trump, who has set his sights on receiving a Nobel Peace Prize, often boasts about his ability to help end conflicts around the world, claiming key roles in Gaza, Kashmir and several other hotspots in recent months.

The United Nations envoy on Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, has welcomed US efforts to solve the issue but raised concerns about a lack of detail in Morocco's plan.

Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama said the text "does not faithfully or sufficiently reflect the U.N. doctrine on decolonization."

It "fell short of the expectations and legitimate aspirations of the people of Western Sahara, represented by the Polisario Front (who) have been resisting for over 50 years to have, as the sole party, a say in their own destiny," he added.

The resolution adopted Friday calls on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and de Mistura to conduct negotiations on the basis of the plan to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

It also extends the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara for another year.