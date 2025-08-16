UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

GENEVA
Palestinian children haul jerrycans of water collected from a distribution point in Gaza City, Aug. 12, 2025, amid scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

 

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

That compares with a figure of 1,373 killed the office reported on August 1.

The update came as Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 38 people were killed by Israeli fire on Friday, including 12 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said its troops were working to "dismantle Hamas military capabilities", adding its forces were taking precautions "to mitigate civilian harm".

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency and the Israeli military.

On Wednesday, the chief of staff of the Israeli military said plans had been approved for a new offensive in Gaza, aimed at defeating Hamas and freeing all the remaining hostages.

The military intends to take control of Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, some of the most densely populated parts of the territory, which has been devastated by more than 22 months of war.

In recent days, Gaza City residents have told AFP of more frequent air strikes targeting residential areas, while earlier this week Hamas denounced "aggressive" Israeli ground incursions in the area.

On Friday, the Israeli military said its troops were conducting a range of operations on the outskirts of the city.

The Israeli government's plans to expand the war have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

U.N.-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Hamas's October 2023 attack which triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 61,827 Palestinians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

﻿