Gaza ceasefire plan faces great uncertainty

GAZA CITY
The White House has announced it is moving into the second phase of President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, aimed at rebuilding Gaza and reshaping the broader Middle East, though details remain scarce.

Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the new phase will include forming a transitional Palestinian governing committee and initiating disarmament and reconstruction,.

The 20-point plan envisions a demilitarized Gaza under international oversight, normalized Israel-Arab relations, and a potential path to Palestinian independence.

But if stalled, Gaza could remain trapped under Hamas’ partial control, Israeli occupation and heavy reliance on aid.

Phase 1, effective Oct. 10, 2025, halted two years of fighting, secured hostage releases, and largely held, though violations persist. Israel and Palestinian militants accuse each other of ongoing attacks.

The new committee, led by Ali Shaath, will include Palestinian experts managing Gaza’s daily affairs under U.S. supervision, reporting to the Board of Peace chaired by Trump. Hamas has pledged to dissolve its government but not its military wing.

Trump’s plan also calls for an International Stabilization Force to maintain security and train Palestinian police, though deployment and authority details are pending. Reconstruction plans remain unclear, with the U.N. estimating costs at $70 billion.

Disarmament of Hamas remains a major challenge. Israel’s further withdrawals from Gaza are contingent on demilitarization, with no set timeline. Meanwhile, reforms to the Palestinian Authority aim to create a credible path to statehood, though Israel opposes its role in postwar Gaza.

The plan’s success hinges on coordination among the U.S., Israel, Hamas, mediators and international donors, with the risk of renewed conflict if key steps falter.

