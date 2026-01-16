Putin, Netanyahu hold talks on Iran

Putin, Netanyahu hold talks on Iran

MOSCOW
Putin, Netanyahu hold talks on Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 16 called for stepping up political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, including around Iran, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin outlined his "fundamental stance in favor of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security,” according to a Kremlin statement.

Noting that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran, the statement said Moscow confirmed its readiness to continue undertaking mediation efforts and promote dialogue.

“The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties,” the statement said.

It added that both Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The conversation between the two came after a report by The Washington Post that claimed that Israel has recently used Russia as an intermediary to pass messages to Iran aimed at preventing a direct confrontation.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

    FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

  2. Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

    Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

  3. Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

    Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

  4. Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

    Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

  5. Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

    Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid
Recommended
Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid
Gaza ceasefire plan faces great uncertainty

Gaza ceasefire plan faces great uncertainty
Kremlin welcomes European calls for resuming dialogue

Kremlin welcomes European calls for resuming dialogue
Portugal far-right hopeful enters vote as favorite

Portugal far-right hopeful enters vote as favorite
European troops arrive in Greenland as talks with US highlight disagreement

European troops arrive in Greenland as talks with US highlight 'disagreement
Azerbaijan begins supplying natural gas to Austria, Germany

Azerbaijan begins supplying natural gas to Austria, Germany
WORLD Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Athens intends to extend its territorial waters and set up a second marine park in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

The 2026 Public Investment Program allocates a total of 1.92 trillion Turkish Liras across 13,887 projects, with the largest share directed to the transport and communications sector.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿