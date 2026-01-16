Putin, Netanyahu hold talks on Iran

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 16 called for stepping up political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, including around Iran, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin outlined his "fundamental stance in favor of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security,” according to a Kremlin statement.

Noting that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran, the statement said Moscow confirmed its readiness to continue undertaking mediation efforts and promote dialogue.

“The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties,” the statement said.

It added that both Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The conversation between the two came after a report by The Washington Post that claimed that Israel has recently used Russia as an intermediary to pass messages to Iran aimed at preventing a direct confrontation.