UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.

Following the United States' veto of a similar push in the Security Council last week, the General Assembly adopted the non-binding resolution by a vote of 149-12, with 19 abstentions.

The text demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, as well as "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" seized during the unprecedented Hamas attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023 that sparked the war.

However it goes further than the US-vetoed text, taking direct aim at Israel over its impeding aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip.

It "demands that Israel, the occupying Power, immediately end the blockade... and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip," which after more than 20 months of war is facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

It also calls on all U.N. members to "individually and collectively take all measures necessary, in line with international law... to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations."

Israel's envoy Danny Danon slammed the resolution in remarks to the press ahead of the vote, saying it is "a farce, is a moral failure, is a political stunt."

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour meanwhile called on all nations to turn their votes "into resolute action."

"No arms, no money, no trade to oppress Palestinians," he urged.

'Accountability'

Israel is facing mounting pressure to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, where the entire population is at risk of famine, according to the U.N..

The resolution adopted on Thursday "strongly (condemns) any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access."

Israel recently ended a total blockade to allow some deliveries to resume through the newly formed, US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution centers.

The United Nations, which until now has sought to coordinate aid deliveries throughout Gaza, refuses to work with the GHF, citing concerns over its practices and neutrality.

Dozens of people have been killed near GHF distribution points since late May, according to Gaza's civil defense agency. It said Israeli forces killed another 21 people waiting for aid on Thursday.

GHF meanwhile blamed the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the deaths of at least eight of its staff in Gaza late Wednesday.

'Mad march'

In the absence of Security Council action, Mansour had called last week for all countries to take "immediate and real measures" to force Israel "to stop the mad march it is embarked on."

With the vote taking place just days before an international conference at the U.N. on the Palestinian issue, the text also reiterates the Assembly's "unwavering commitment to the two-State solution... where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security."

It was a U.N. General Assembly resolution in 1947 that divided British-ruled Palestine into two states — one Arab and one Jewish.

But only the creation of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948. This triggered a war between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Over the decades, the U.N. body has expressed its strong support for the Palestinians in the face of the continuing Israeli occupation.

Israel has meanwhile relied on strong support from its veto-holding US ally, which has only deepened under President Donald Trump.

The resolution "does nothing to free the hostages, improve the lives of civilians in Gaza or bring us closer to a ceasefire," US acting ambassador Dorothy Shea told the Assembly.

Instead, she charged it was "yet another performative action that erodes the credibility of this body."