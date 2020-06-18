UN picks Turkish diplomat for General Assembly presidency

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

The U.N. General Assembly elected on June 17 former Turkish Ambassador Volkan Bozkır to be its president ahead of the 75th General Debate in September.

In a secret ballot vote Bozkır, who was unopposed for the post, received 178 ballots in support as 11 nations abstained.

"I am thankful to all UN member states, for electing me with an overwhelming majority, as the President of the 75th UN General Assembly," Bozkır said on Twitter. "As we mark the 75th anniversary of the UN, I will guide the efforts to contribute to international peace, in the challenging times we live in."

Bozkır is currently an AKP lawmaker from Istanbul and head of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

He was elected to the Turkish legislature in 2011 following nearly 40 years in the foreign service that included posts in Stuttgart, Germany; Baghdad; New York and Bucharest, Romania.

He also served as Turkey's Minister of European Affairs and Chief Negotiator.

Bozkır is the first Turkish national to head the General Assembly. He will take office in September and hold the post for one year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan formally declared Ambassador Bozkır’s candidacy in his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 17.

This year he will lead the annual forum as its prepares to convene in some virtual form for the first time in the U.N.'s 75-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders are usually accompanied by large delegations as they convene in New York for the annual meetings, a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with fellow leaders from nations worldwide.

This year was supposed to be a particularly special gathering with the international body celebrating its 75th anniversary, but with the virus continuing to persist worldwide alternative measures are being adopted.

Current General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told reporters last Monday, "World leaders cannot come to New York because they cannot come simply as individuals," referring to the large entourages that accompany them.

Muhammad-Bande said he hopes to clarify in the next two weeks how the General Debate will take place.

Erdoğan, Turkey's UN ambassador talk by phone

Erdoğan spoke by phone on June 17 with Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Feridun Sinirlioğlu, offering

his congratulations for the election of Volkan Bozkır.

The president wished that the election will be auspicious for all.

"The efforts did not go in vain,” he said, referring to Turkey’s bid for the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly. I congratulate you all and hope it will all be better from now.”

Also present during the phone call were Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Bozkır.

Foreign Ministry congratulates Bozkır



“Elected by the full support from the overwhelming majority of U.N. Member States, Ambassador Bozkir is expected to take office as the President of the 75th U.N. General Assembly on 15 September 2020 for a duration of one year," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was emphasized in the statement that a Turkish citizen will hereby undertake this highest-ranking position within the U.N. system for the first time in the history of the organization.