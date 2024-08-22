UN chief says Pacific territories face climate 'annihilation'

UN chief says Pacific territories face climate 'annihilation'

APIA
UN chief says Pacific territories face climate annihilation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the tsunami affected Lalomanu Beach on eastern coast, some 60 kilometers from Samoa capital city Apia, on Aug. 22, 2024.

U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Thursday, highlighting the existential threat faced by some Pacific territories due to climate-induced cyclones, ocean heatwaves, and rising sea levels.

During a visit to Samoa, Guterres emphasized that the future of Pacific islands hinges on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a target nearly 200 nations agreed to pursue in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. However, according to U.N. estimates, the world is off course in achieving the crucial target.

"High and rising sea levels pose an enormous threat to Samoa, to the Pacific, and to other small island developing states. These challenges demand resolute international action," Guterres asserted.

He noted that the Pacific region's contribution to global carbon emissions is a mere 0.02 percent, yet it bears the brunt of the climate crisis through extreme weather events such as intense tropical cyclones and unprecedented ocean heatwaves.

"Sea levels are rising even faster than the global average, posing an existential threat to millions of Pacific Islanders," he added.

The U.N. secretary-general painted a grim picture, stating, "People are suffering. Economies are being shattered. And entire territories face annihilation." He urged wealthier nations to fulfill their commitments to financially support developing countries in managing the consequences of climate change.

Additionally, Guterres called for concerted international efforts to address the impacts of climate change, overfishing, and plastic pollution on the Pacific Ocean. He pointed out that heightened interest from major powers in the region, hinting at the geopolitical maneuvering among China, the United States, and their allies, could complicate matters further.

"The Pacific is best managed by Pacific islanders," Guterres said, stressing that it should not become a stage for geopolitical competition.

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
