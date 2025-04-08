UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

HAMILTON, Canada
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a stark warning Tuesday about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Gaza Strip while denouncing Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid.

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened. Gaza is a killing field and civilians are in an endless death loop," Guterres said at a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York.

He emphasized that a humanitarian pause had allowed for crucial relief efforts and hostage releases. "Above all, we know ceasefires work," he said.

Guterres cited the Geneva Convention, which obliges the occupying power to ensure the provision of food, medical care and public health services.

"As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," he said.

Guterres explained that international law requires Israel to agree to relief plans and allow aid to reach the civilian population in Gaza.

He said, however, that "none of that is happening today."

"No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza. Meanwhile, at the crossing points, food, medicine and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck," he stressed.

He emphasized the need to protect the humanitarian personnel "heroes" in Gaza, risking their lives to deliver assistance.

"I want to say a special word about those humanitarian heroes in Gaza. They are under fire and yet doing all they can to follow the path they chose – to help people," he said.

On the Israeli authorities' new proposal to control humanitarian deliveries, Guterres said: "But the Israeli authorities' newly proposed “authorization mechanisms” for aid delivery risk further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour."

"Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality. Unimpeded humanitarian access must be guaranteed," he stressed.

He demanded accountability and an independent investigation into the killing of humanitarian workers, including U.N. personnel.

Calling on U.N. member states to uphold their obligations, Guterres said that "there must be justice and accountability when they do not."

"The world may be running out of words to describe the situation in Gaza, but we will never run away from the truth. The current path is a dead end -- totally intolerable in the eyes of international law and history," he said, warning of worsening violence.

"And the risk of the occupied West Bank transforming into another Gaza makes it even worse. It is time to end the dehumanization, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid and renew the ceasefire," he added.

UK premier voices concern over renewed Israeli attacks

 

The British prime minister on Tuesday said that the resumption of Israeli attacks in Gaza is “wrong,” and called Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land “unlawful.”

"I think the occupation is unlawful, we've said that, that's been longstanding government policy," Keir Starmer told the Parliamentary Liaison Committee while responding to questions by 13 Select Committee Chairs.

He noted that there has not been enough aid getting into Gaza for a very long time, adding: "Resumption of hostilities is the wrong thing, in my view."

"We need to get back to a ceasefire. We need to get aid in. We need to get the hostages out," the prime minister added.

He went on to say that there is a need to "put our foot in the door" for a process toward a two-state solution, which he called "the only way of guaranteeing peace in the long term."

Over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

