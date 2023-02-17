UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

UNITED NATIONS
The United Nations launched a $1 billion appeal on Feb. 16 to help 5.2 million survivors of the most devastating earthquake in Türkiye’s modern history, two days after starting a $397 million appeal to help nearly 5 million Syrians across the border in the rebel-held northwest. The death toll in Türkiye reached 38,044. 

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric was peppered with questions about why the appeal for Türkiye is targeted at only 5.2 million people when according to the U.N. and the government more than 15 million people were affected. 

He said the Turkish appeal “was designed in very close cooperation with the government of Türkiye, which is leading the relief efforts.”

“This is the number they came up with for the focus on people who need the most humanitarian aid, most quickly, and where the U.N. can be most effective,” Dujarric said. He said Türkiye has “a very efficient search and rescue and humanitarian system.”

 

Both appeals are for emergency funds for the next three months, and will be followed by fresh appeals for longer-term help.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the $1 billion appeal for Türkiye saying the money will allow aid groups to rapidly scale up support for government-led relief efforts, including providing food, protection, education, water and shelter to survivors of the magnitude 7.8 quake on Feb. 6 that devastated southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria.

“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose,” Guterres said. “I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times.”

He said that “Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbors for years,” so it is time for the world to support the Turkish people.

More than 1.74 million refugees live in the 11 Turkish provinces affected by the earthquakes, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who visited both quake-ravaged countries last week, said: “The people of Türkiye have experienced unspeakable heartache.”

The earthquake struck at the peak of winter, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including small children and the elderly, without access to shelter, food, water, heaters and medical care in freezing temperatures. Griffiths' office said some 47,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

“We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need,” Griffiths said.

 

