Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities

BURSA

As the countdown for New Year's Eve begins, hotels in the northwestern province of Bursa's Uludağ, a popular winter tourism destination, are gearing up for the festivities.

A one-night stay, including entertainment, is estimated to cost between 8,000 and 10,000 Turkish Liras ($275-345) per person.

In Uludağ in the northwestern province of Bursa, one of the leading ski resorts in the country, snow depths reached 30 centimeters, while air temperatures were measured at minus 1 to minus 4 degrees Celsius.

While fog was seen from time to time in the hotel area, snow plowing work started on the roads with construction equipment.

The occupancy rate of the hotels approached 50 percent, but despite the heavy snowfall, the snow thickness on the slopes could not reach a sufficient level. While the final checks of the pistes and ski lifts were made, two and three-day packages were prepared in the hotels.

The cost of a night's accommodation including entertainment on New Year's Eve is expected to be 8,000 to 10,000 liras per person, while ski pass, ski equipment rental, learning and other expenses are excluded from this price.

Ski equipment rental starts from 600 liras per day, while clothing is expected to be 400 liras per day, including top and bottom sets.

If first-time skiers want to take private lessons, the lesson fee starts from 2,000 liras, while special discounts are offered for groups. Families with children who want to ski can have private lessons for their children over the age of four.

The average cost of skiing in addition to accommodation is between 4,000-5,000 litas per person.

Apart from accommodation and skiing costs, chains are a must for visitors who drive to Uludağ.

Chains can be bought for the vehicle between 600 and 900 liras, including fitting, from sellers on the Uludağ road. The cost of chains sold for SUV and jeep vehicles varies according to the vehicle.

Caravan parks are offered as an alternative for those who want to spend the New Year's holiday in Uludağ. The daily accommodation fee in the caravan park is 120 liras.

Visitors, who get their food needs from the market in the second hotels area, enjoy the winter by making barbecue in front of their caravans.