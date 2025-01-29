Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

UŞAK

Approximately 300,000 domestic and international visitors explored Ulubey Canyon in Uşak in 2024.

Formed by the collapse of the Büyük Menderes Graben, the 77-kilometer-long canyon ranks among the world's longest canyons.

The canyon, with depths reaching 170 meters and widths of up to 500 meters in places, is traversed by the Banaz and Dokuzsele streams. Visitors can admire the curves created by these streams and the rugged landscape of the surrounding hills from a glass terrace 125 meters above the ground.

Ulubey Canyon also hosts the ancient city of Blaundos, known as the "Garrison City" where soldiers from Macedonia settled during Alexander the Great's campaign in Anatolia. The canyon’s hiking trails offer visitors breathtaking views.

An adventure park built by the Ulubey Municipality features ziplining, a giant swing and a climbing wall, drawing thrill-seekers from near and far.

Ulubey District Governor İbrahim Coşkunaslan told state-run Anadolu Agency that the canyon offers visitors unique landscapes reminiscent of a film set.

He noted that different areas of the canyon showcase distinct vegetation due to its length and depth, adding that 2024 was a very successful year in terms of visitor numbers.

Coşkunaslan stated that over 160,000 individuals stepped onto the glass terrace last year, excluding student groups and official visitors. "We only count those who come individually for tourism purposes," he said. "A large portion of visitors don’t dare to step onto the terrace, but their numbers are still significant."

When including those who did not visit the glass terrace, the total number of visitors reached 300,000. Coşkunaslan noted that they are working on new projects to provide an even more enjoyable experience for future visitors.

Expressing optimism about the year ahead, Coşkunaslan said: "We anticipate 2025 to be an even better year for us. For the past one and a half years, we’ve treated 2025 as a significant tourism season and worked toward that goal. Some projects have been implemented, others are in the construction phase, and we plan to finalize more soon to introduce them for the summer of 2025."

"Our main objective is to transform this location into more than just a geographical or historical attraction. We aim to create a center where people can enjoy diverse activities and leave satisfied.

We are conducting multifaceted efforts and expect 2025 to be an outstanding season. We believe we can break new records, potentially hosting over 400,000 visitors here," he added