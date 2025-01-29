Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

UŞAK
Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

Approximately 300,000 domestic and international visitors explored Ulubey Canyon in Uşak in 2024.

Formed by the collapse of the Büyük Menderes Graben, the 77-kilometer-long canyon ranks among the world's longest canyons.

The canyon, with depths reaching 170 meters and widths of up to 500 meters in places, is traversed by the Banaz and Dokuzsele streams. Visitors can admire the curves created by these streams and the rugged landscape of the surrounding hills from a glass terrace 125 meters above the ground.

Ulubey Canyon also hosts the ancient city of Blaundos, known as the "Garrison City" where soldiers from Macedonia settled during Alexander the Great's campaign in Anatolia. The canyon’s hiking trails offer visitors breathtaking views.

An adventure park built by the Ulubey Municipality features ziplining, a giant swing and a climbing wall, drawing thrill-seekers from near and far.

Ulubey District Governor İbrahim Coşkunaslan told state-run Anadolu Agency that the canyon offers visitors unique landscapes reminiscent of a film set.

He noted that different areas of the canyon showcase distinct vegetation due to its length and depth, adding that 2024 was a very successful year in terms of visitor numbers.

Coşkunaslan stated that over 160,000 individuals stepped onto the glass terrace last year, excluding student groups and official visitors. "We only count those who come individually for tourism purposes," he said. "A large portion of visitors don’t dare to step onto the terrace, but their numbers are still significant."

When including those who did not visit the glass terrace, the total number of visitors reached 300,000. Coşkunaslan noted that they are working on new projects to provide an even more enjoyable experience for future visitors.

Expressing optimism about the year ahead, Coşkunaslan said: "We anticipate 2025 to be an even better year for us. For the past one and a half years, we’ve treated 2025 as a significant tourism season and worked toward that goal. Some projects have been implemented, others are in the construction phase, and we plan to finalize more soon to introduce them for the summer of 2025."

"Our main objective is to transform this location into more than just a geographical or historical attraction. We aim to create a center where people can enjoy diverse activities and leave satisfied.

We are conducting multifaceted efforts and expect 2025 to be an outstanding season. We believe we can break new records, potentially hosting over 400,000 visitors here," he added

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Young Africans push for looted art’s return

Young Africans push for looted art’s return
Lady Gaga announces March release for new album Mayhem

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'
Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock

Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock
Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner
Louvre opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre opens first fashion exhibition
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿