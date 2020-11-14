UK’s Raab greets Turkish Cypriot president

  • November 14 2020 09:40:49

UK’s Raab greets Turkish Cypriot president

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
UK’s Raab greets Turkish Cypriot president

British foreign secretary on Nov. 13 congratulated the Turkish Cypriot president over his victory in the recent presidential elections. 

Leaving behind controversies, it is time for meaningful negotiations seeking a solution in Cyprus, Ersin Tatar told Dominic Raab in a telephonic conversation, according to a presidential statement.

Tatar told Raab the Turkish Cypriot people authorized him through their vote to cooperate and work with the Greek Cypriot administration on the principle of two sovereign states seeking solutions to their problems.

Tatar also pointed out that the outdated and unfair restrictions imposed on the Turkish Cypriots should be lifted, noting that the restrictions imposed, especially in the field of direct flights and sports, are contrary to basic human rights and freedoms.

The president noted that the opening of Maras is in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

Secretary Raab said Britain is ready to help find a lasting solution to problems in the region.

The abandoned town of Maras in the Turkish Cypriot city of Gazimagusa partially reopened for public use on Oct. 8.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  2. President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

    President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

  3. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

  4. Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

    Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

  5. CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

    CHP to open offices in 5 more countries
Recommended
Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT
New covid outbreak hits US Secret Service: Reports

New covid outbreak hits US Secret Service: Reports
Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine

Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine
Residents of historic island in Africa seeks Turkish help with mosque

Residents of historic island in Africa seeks Turkish help with mosque
At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN
World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum

World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum
WORLD Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the U.S. for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported on Nov. 13. 
ECONOMY Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15. 