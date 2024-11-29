Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

KIEV
Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

On a bright winter day, workers at a Ukrainian thermal power plant repair its heavily damaged equipment as drops of water from melted snow leak through gaping holes in its battered roof.

Several weeks earlier, the facility was targeted by a Russian air attack that left scorch marks, shrapnel scars on the walls and missile fragments scattered across the production floor.

“This is our life now. Workers at a thermal power plant that’s supposed to produce electricity are walking on frozen floors and using firewood to keep warm,” Oleksandr, 52, head of the Production Management Department, told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition that only his first name be used citing security concerns.

Repeated Russian strikes on infrastructure have seriously impacted Ukraine's energy sector often resulting in rolling blackouts across the country. On Nov. 28, Moscow launched another large-scale air attack. Ukrainian authorities said nearly 200 drones and missiles targeted infrastructure, disrupting power supply to more than 1 million people.

The scale of the ongoing work to fix the sector is huge. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the G7 and other allied countries have allocated more than $4 billion in energy assistance to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September.

Oleksandr, who works at the power plant operated by Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, says since the station was first attacked in November 2022, it has been unable to return to full capacity due to continuous strikes that have left critical equipment in ruins.

DTEK operated around 20 percent of Ukraine’s electricity production before the full-scale invasion, but this figure dropped to 12 percent since the war broke out. The company says its facilities have been attacked by Russia almost 200 times since 2022. They also say nearly 90 percent of the company’s infrastructure was destroyed or suffered damage and that was before Russia launched its large-scale attack on Nov. 17.

Oleksandr says he expects repairs at the station to continue through the winter into next year, and potentially far beyond. Repair efforts at the plant are further complicated by the fact that some critical equipment was manufactured in the Soviet Union and finding parts is now difficult. To mitigate this, some former Soviet countries who are now Ukraine’s allies have helped supply equipment.

“Potentially, Western countries could also help us with equipment, but their power grids have different characteristics,” Oleksandr said.

Only half of DTEK’s generating capacities have been restored since the first attacks on its plants in November 2022 until the latest large-scale strike. Earlier this week, the European Commission and the U.S. government announced a donation of $112 million in equipment and construction materials to help DTEK prepare for the winter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom
Anti-regime armed groups reach Aleppo in rapid offensive

Anti-regime armed groups reach Aleppo in rapid offensive
London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations
Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo
Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal

Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal
Japan PM says will have frank discussions with Trump

Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump
Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought

Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿