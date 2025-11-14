Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack

Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack

KIEV
Ukrainian capital comes under massive attack

In this image taken from video, an explosion is seen in the distance as a Russian attack targets Ukraine's Kiev region on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.(AP Photo)

A Russian attack overnight, mostly targeting the capital Kiev, killed four people and damaged buildings across the city, Ukrainian authorities said Friday.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has in recent months intensified its attacks on infrastructure, particularly targeting Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems, as well as residential areas.

"This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The attack killed four, Zelensky said, and wounded dozens including a pregnant woman.

Zelensky added that Russia had launched around 430 drones and 18 missiles in the attack.

AFP journalists in the capital saw tracer bullets used against drones and several anti-missile systems deployed.

"There are a lot of damaged high-rise buildings throughout Kiev, almost in every district," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city's military administration, wrote on social media.

Ukrainian emergency services rescued dozens from fires and destruction across the city, as the police said 30 residential buildings in nine districts were damaged.

Some parts of the Desnyansky and Podil district were temporarily left without heat, mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

But local emergency outages caused by the attack were resolved by the morning, he said.

Transport was partially blocked, city administration authorities said, with buses and trams delayed.

  Entrenched war 

The attack comes as Kiev's Western allies ratchet up pressure on Russia.

On Wednesday, Canada unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia's drone and energy production, as well as infrastructure used to launch cyberattacks.

On the same day, G7 foreign ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, voicing "unwavering" support for the country's territorial integrity.

And the European Commission is considering using part of Russia's assets frozen after its invasion to provide Kiev with a loan for budgetary and military support over the next two years.

But after almost four years of war, both sides are heavily entrenched with Moscow rejecting ceasefire calls and efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to revive a long-stalled peace deal.

Russian forces have been grinding across eastern Ukraine for months, trying to take control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Experts say Russia's latest strikes on energy infrastructure are putting Ukraine at risk of heating outages ahead of the winter months.

Ukraine has in turn stepped up attacks on Russian infrastructure, and sought to strike further beyond the front.

Russian forces downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones overnight into Friday, Moscow's defense ministry said, including 66 over Krasnodar Krai and 45 over Saratov in the south.

A fire broke out at the Sheskharis oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia, in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, before being brought under control, Krasnodar Krai authorities said.

A civilian vessel there was also damaged, with three of the crew wounded and hospitalised, they added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms
Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts
China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments

China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments
BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim

BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim
Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash

Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash
Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade

Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿