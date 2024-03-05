Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship on Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship on Black Sea

KIEV
Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship on Black Sea

Ukraine claimed Tuesday that its forces had destroyed a Russian military patrol boat on the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia 10 years ago.

The strategic waterway has become an increasingly important battleground as Ukrainian forces claim a string of attacks on Moscow's fleet.

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said the ship had been hit previously but was destroyed after the overnight attack by maritime drones.

"As for the crew, the details are being clarified. There are dead and wounded. But it is likely that some of the crew managed to evacuate," he told Ukrainian media.

There was no official response from the Russian defence ministry.

Ukraine's military intelligence said earlier that their drones struck the ship near the Kerch Strait, causing "damage to the stern, starboard and port sides."

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia's Black Sea fleet is "a symbol of the occupation," adding that, "it cannot be in Ukraine's Crimea".

Ukraine's air force said earlier Tuesday it had downed 18 of 22 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia over the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

warship, war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

    EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

  2. Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

    Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

  3. Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

    Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

  4. Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'

    Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'

  5. Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

    Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct
Recommended
EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on
Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on individual error

Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'
Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups
Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN
Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
WORLD EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU officials on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons production and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on U.S. arms and in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

Türkiye’s foreign trade in the Turkish Lira increased by 39.4 percent in January-February 2024 from the same period of last year to reach 207.7 billion liras ($6.6 billion).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿