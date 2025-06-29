Ukraine: Russia launched biggest aerial attack

Ukraine: Russia launched biggest aerial attack

KIEV
Ukraine: Russia launched biggest aerial attack

Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said on June 29, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.

Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said. Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, told the Associated Press that the overnight onslaught was “the most massive air strike” on the country, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles. The attack targeted regions across Ukraine, including western Ukraine, far from the frontline.

Pointing to the bombardment, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky argued they showed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "has long decided to pursue this war, despite the international community's calls for peace."

"Ukraine must reinforce its aerial defense, which is the best way to protect lives," he added, repeating his willingness to buy U.S.-made Patriot anti-missile systems.

Since launching its invasion in February 2022 Russia has launched near-nightly bombardments of its neighbor’s towns and cities, raining down drones and missiles on military and civilian targets alike.

Talks on ending the fighting between the two sides are at an impasse, with Kiev accusing Moscow, which occupies nearly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, of wanting the war to drag on.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has tilted Washington's policy on the war in favor of Moscow since retaking office, has not responded to Kiev's request.

In the central Cherkasy region, the Russian strikes wounded a total of six people, including a child, the Ukrainian police said on Telegram.

Far from the frontline in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, the strikes likewise wounded a woman who was "taken to hospital," according to the regional governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.

Besides the civilian casualties, a fighter pilot was killed in the night after his F-16 jet was damaged in mid-air "without him having the time to eject," according to an air force statement.

Paying the pilot his respects, Zelensky said he was working to shoot down Russian projectiles before his death.

In the morning after the nighttime strikes, a Russian drone attack killed a 60-year-old man after hitting his car in the northwest Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is on the march, according to the authorities.

For its part the Russian army said it had intercepted three Ukrainian drones in the night of Saturday to Sunday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  2. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

  3. Court adjourns CHP convention case to September

    Court adjourns CHP convention case to September

  4. Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties

    Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties

  5. Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

    Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts
Recommended
Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals
Iran: Trump’s remarks psychological and media games

Iran: Trump’s remarks 'psychological and media games'
Golan to remain part of Israel in any Syria peace deal: Israeli FM

Golan to 'remain part of' Israel in any Syria peace deal: Israeli FM
Israeli settlers rampage at military base in West Bank

Israeli settlers rampage at military base in West Bank
Southern Europe roasts as temperatures soar

Southern Europe roasts as temperatures soar
German FM visits Kiev, pledges more support

German FM visits Kiev, pledges more support
Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue

Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue
WORLD Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural events planned by Russian state and private institutions in protest over the deaths of two Azerbaijanis after police raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Azerbaijani officials have said.  
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿