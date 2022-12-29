Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war

ISTANBUL

A Turk running a cafe in Lviv has been given a certificate of appreciation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for not leaving the country and becoming a volunteer fighter.

“Those who want to fight voluntarily like me received weapons and shooting training. Though we have not yet fought in a hot conflict area, we are kept as a reserve and ready to fight in case of need,” the 42-year-old Kadir Soylu said.

Soylu, who was living in Istanbul, went to Ukraine five years ago and opened a cafe there. Though many people left the country for safety reasons, Soylu decided to stay in the country and become a volunteer fighter.

The Lviv Regional Command of the armed forces presented a certificate of appreciation to Soylu, who has been supporting the victims of war and soldiers fighting in many different areas for 10 months in Ukraine, where the heated conflicts are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the war, he has been taking food and medicine to soldiers in the war zone with his own vehicle when necessary. Besides, he tries to meet the needs of the military hospital if required.

“Most civilians are afraid to go to the war zone, but I want to go as it makes me happy to see that I can help these people,” he said.

He donated one of his own private vehicles to the military and also bought soldiers “as many boots and sleeping bags as he could afford.”

“I’m doing all this at my own will,” he added.

In addition to the document given by the Regional Command, voluntary institutions and organizations in the region gave Soylu a certificate of honor twice for his support.

Stating that he will provide all the support he can until the war ends, Soylu said: “I was here in good times and will continue to be here in bad times too. Almost all civilian citizens here became volunteer fighters, and I am one of them.”