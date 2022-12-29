Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war

Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war

ISTANBUL
Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war

A Turk running a cafe in Lviv has been given a certificate of appreciation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for not leaving the country and becoming a volunteer fighter.

“Those who want to fight voluntarily like me received weapons and shooting training. Though we have not yet fought in a hot conflict area, we are kept as a reserve and ready to fight in case of need,” the 42-year-old Kadir Soylu said.

Soylu, who was living in Istanbul, went to Ukraine five years ago and opened a cafe there. Though many people left the country for safety reasons, Soylu decided to stay in the country and become a volunteer fighter.

The Lviv Regional Command of the armed forces presented a certificate of appreciation to Soylu, who has been supporting the victims of war and soldiers fighting in many different areas for 10 months in Ukraine, where the heated conflicts are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the war, he has been taking food and medicine to soldiers in the war zone with his own vehicle when necessary. Besides, he tries to meet the needs of the military hospital if required.

“Most civilians are afraid to go to the war zone, but I want to go as it makes me happy to see that I can help these people,” he said.

He donated one of his own private vehicles to the military and also bought soldiers “as many boots and sleeping bags as he could afford.”

“I’m doing all this at my own will,” he added.

In addition to the document given by the Regional Command, voluntary institutions and organizations in the region gave Soylu a certificate of honor twice for his support.

Stating that he will provide all the support he can until the war ends, Soylu said: “I was here in good times and will continue to be here in bad times too. Almost all civilian citizens here became volunteer fighters, and I am one of them.”

Turkish, reward,

ECONOMY Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

    Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

  2. BIPO Marathon starts today

    BIPO Marathon starts today

  3. Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022

    Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022

  4. Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

    Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

  5. ‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’

    ‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’
Recommended
Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter
Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
WORLD Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture.

ECONOMY Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

More than 10,000 flights cancelled over the Christmas holiday, chaos at airports across America: Southwest Airlines found itself in the hot seat Tuesday as the airline behind the lion’s share of the weather-linked travel mayhem.

SPORTS World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

The World Snow Motorcycle Championship, one of the most prestigious contests by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), will be held at Mount Erciyes of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri between March 10 and 12, 2023.