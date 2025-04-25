Ukraine may have to cede land ‘temporarily’ for peace: Kiev mayor

Ukraine may have to cede land ‘temporarily’ for peace: Kiev mayor

KIEV
Ukraine may have to cede land ‘temporarily’ for peace: Kiev mayor

Ukraine may have to cede territory in order to secure "temporary" peace with Russia, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko told the BBC in an interview published on April 24.

"One of the scenarios is... to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary," the former boxing champion said.

His comments came after a Russian missile-and-drone attack on his city killed at least 12 people and injured more than 80.

Klitschko told the BBC that he was "responsible for the capital of Ukraine" and that President Volodymyr Zelensky may have to accept a "painful solution" to achieve peace.

However, the Ukrainian people would "never accept occupation" by Russia, he added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister said on April 24 that Moscow was ready to do a deal on its war in Ukraine after Donald Trump urged Vladimir Putin to halt attacks, in a rare rebuke following the deadliest strikes on Kiev in months.

"We are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points... which need to be fine-tuned, and we are busy with this," Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was due in Russia on April 24 where he is expected to hold another round of ceasefire talks with Putin.

Lavrov said the talks process was moving in the right direction, and negotiations would continue with Washington.

He said the U.S. president was "probably the only leader on Earth who recognised the need to address the root causes of this situation", but said Trump "did not spell out the elements of the deal."

Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine and Russia to agree a deal, and it is reported that territorial concessions, including the United States recognising Russian control of Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, are part of his proposals.

Trump, however, issued a direct appeal to Putin following missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital on April 24.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes," Trump said on social media. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!"

Trump, who is accused of favoring Russia and has often vilified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was asked by reporters what concessions Moscow had offered in negotiations to end the war.

"Stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession," he replied.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks
Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza

Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza
Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Franciss funeral

Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral
Indian army says new exchange of gunfire with Pakistan

Indian army says new exchange of gunfire with Pakistan
Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal very close after new Kremlin talks

Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' after new Kremlin talks
Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin

Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿