Ukraine may have to cede land ‘temporarily’ for peace: Kiev mayor

KIEV

Ukraine may have to cede territory in order to secure "temporary" peace with Russia, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko told the BBC in an interview published on April 24.

"One of the scenarios is... to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary," the former boxing champion said.

His comments came after a Russian missile-and-drone attack on his city killed at least 12 people and injured more than 80.

Klitschko told the BBC that he was "responsible for the capital of Ukraine" and that President Volodymyr Zelensky may have to accept a "painful solution" to achieve peace.

However, the Ukrainian people would "never accept occupation" by Russia, he added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister said on April 24 that Moscow was ready to do a deal on its war in Ukraine after Donald Trump urged Vladimir Putin to halt attacks, in a rare rebuke following the deadliest strikes on Kiev in months.

"We are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points... which need to be fine-tuned, and we are busy with this," Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was due in Russia on April 24 where he is expected to hold another round of ceasefire talks with Putin.

Lavrov said the talks process was moving in the right direction, and negotiations would continue with Washington.

He said the U.S. president was "probably the only leader on Earth who recognised the need to address the root causes of this situation", but said Trump "did not spell out the elements of the deal."

Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine and Russia to agree a deal, and it is reported that territorial concessions, including the United States recognising Russian control of Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, are part of his proposals.

Trump, however, issued a direct appeal to Putin following missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital on April 24.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes," Trump said on social media. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!"

Trump, who is accused of favoring Russia and has often vilified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was asked by reporters what concessions Moscow had offered in negotiations to end the war.

"Stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession," he replied.