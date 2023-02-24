Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

KIEV
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Feb. 24 marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.

As dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and the unity.”

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” the tweet said.

Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

There were concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles against Ukraine to pile yet more sadness on the day.

Mercifully, air raid alarms did not sound overnight in the capital, Kyiv, and dawn broke quietly.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online and office employees were asked to work from home.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience flowed from overseas. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine's colors — yellow and blue.

war,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

    Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

  2. Aftershocks occurring every three minutes since Feb 6

    Aftershocks occurring every three minutes since Feb 6

  3. Election board starts works for looming polls despite disaster

    Election board starts works for looming polls despite disaster

  4. Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

    Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

  5. Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister

    Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister
Recommended
Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe
Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister

Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister
North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill

North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill
Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank
UN chief condemns Russian affront in Ukraine as assembly meets

UN chief condemns Russian 'affront' in Ukraine as assembly meets
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment

Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
WORLD Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy protection regulators said on Feb. 23 that they have launched an investigation into TikTok over its use and collection of users' personal information.
ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.