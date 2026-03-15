Ukraine does not want to lose US backing: Zelensky

KIEV

Ukraine does not want to lose United States support for its struggle against Russia as a result of Washington's war with Iran, President Volodymyr Zelensky has told journalists.

"We don't want to lose the Americans" while they are "without a doubt currently preoccupied with the Middle East", the Ukrainian leader told the press on March 14. His comments were under embargo until yesterday.

"We are showing our willingness to help the United States and their allies in the Middle East" by offering to share Ukraine's drone expertise, and "we strongly hope that as a result of the Middle East, the United States will not turn its back on the question of the war in Ukraine," he added.

Zelensky has said that almost a dozen countries across the world have sought help from Ukraine on how to counter these attacks.

He said last week that teams had been sent to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while another official said specialists had also been to a U.S. military base in Jordan.

"This is not about being involved in operations. We are not at war with Iran," Zelensky said. "This is about protection and a thorough, complete assessment on our part of how to counter the Shaheds," he added, referring to Shahed drones developed by Iran.

He said that what Ukraine will get in return for the assistance still needed to be discussed.

"Honestly, for us today, both the technology and the funding are important."

Zelensky also accused some European partners of “blackmail” over the dispute surrounding the reopening of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports Russian oil.

The Soviet-era pipeline that crosses Ukraine was damaged in a Russian strike in January, Kyiv says. Ukraine says repairs could take up to six weeks, angering both Hungary and Slovakia, which depend on the pipeline for much of their energy needs.

Hungary and Slovakia have threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine unless it swiftly re-opens the pipeline, while the European Commission has proposed a mission to inspect the pipeline.

"I am saying openly: I am against it. But if I am given conditions that Ukraine will not receive weapons, then, excuse me, I am powerless on this issue, I told our friends in Europe that this is called blackmail," Zelensky told reporters.

Tensions between Kiev and Budapest are rising ahead of Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections. Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to work with any future Hungarian leader as long as that person is not aligned with Moscow.

"We will work with any leadership in Hungary. We are ready to work amicably, provided this person is not an ally of Putin, specifically the aggressor state," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also accused the current government of Viktor Orban of “spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiment” and claimed Russian communications advisers are in Hungary helping Orban’s election campaign.