Ukraine can learn much from Turkey's defense growth, says Deputy PM

KYIV-Anadolu Agency

Ukraine has much to learn from its defense cooperation with Turkey, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Jan. 23.

In an interview with local daily Den, Oleg Urusky said Turkey has enhanced its overall industrial capabilities along with the strides it has made in the defense sector.

“There is so much Ukraine can learn from the Turkish model. Thirty years ago, no one could have predicted that Turkey would be producing and selling arms around the world,” said Urusky, who is also the Eastern European country’s minister for strategic industries.

He added that Kyiv is “now working with Turkey as equal partners.”

On the recent deal between the two countries on ADA-class corvettes, he said the first ship will be built in Turkey, while the rest will be built in Ukraine with Ankara’s support.