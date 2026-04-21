UK to accelerate clean energy drive amid Mideast war

UK to accelerate clean energy drive amid Mideast war

LONDON
UK to accelerate clean energy drive amid Mideast war

A pedestrian walks along the River Thames in central London on April 16, 2026. (AFP)

Britain's government on April 21 unveiled plans to accelerate its clean energy drive after oil and gas prices soared in the wake of the U.S.-Iran war.

Placing solar panels and wind turbines on industrial and railway sites could power about five million homes, the Labour government said in a statement.

It proposes to also "speed up clean, homegrown power" via a further overhaul of "planning, land access and grid connection processes."

The government wants additionally to make it easier for people to switch to cheaper electric transport and heating.

Since coming to power nearly two years ago, the government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer has placed big emphasis on using cleaner energy sources to help drive the U.K. economy, which has so far struggled to take off.

Britain is one of the leading players in renewable energy in Europe owing to onshore and offshore wind power.

And other European countries have also voiced plans to speed up their clean energy drive amid the Middle East war.

The country has set a target to consume zero carbon electricity by 2030 and is aiming to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to combat climate change.

Greenpeace welcomed the move, with political campaigner Angharad Hopkinson saying "the government is absolutely right to be looking at every possible solution to cut our dependence on volatile fossil fuels and take back control of our energy".

UK,

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