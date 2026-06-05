Spain approves Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of minority stake in Air Europa

Spain approves Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of minority stake in Air Europa

ISTANBUL
Spain approves Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of minority stake in Air Europa

 

The Spanish government has approved Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of a minority stake in Air Europa, marking a key step in the investment process.

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul, the carrier recalled that its binding offer to acquire a minority share in Air Europa Holding S.L.U. had been accepted and that an investment agreement between the parties had been signed.

Following the agreement, the process of obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant regulatory authorities was initiated, it noted. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approval for the transaction has now been granted by the Spanish government, said the flag carrier.

Other regulatory application processes related to the investment are ongoing, and the transaction is expected to be finalized in 2026, according to the company.

The acquisition of the stake aligns with the company’s strategic goals of opening new tourism markets in Latin America and expanding its passenger and cargo flight network between Spain and Türkiye, with the aim of increasing tourist flows and contributing to the economy, it said.

The planned investment amounts to 300 million euros. After technical and financial adjustments at the closing stage, the minority stake to be acquired by Turkish Airlines is expected to range between 25 percent and 27 percent.

The company stated that any further developments that may affect investor decisions will be disclosed to the public.

THY,

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