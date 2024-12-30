UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'

LONDON
UK study warns of perils in AI-driven intention economy

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tools may soon "covertly influence" users' decision making in a new commercial frontier called the "intention economy," University of Cambridge researchers warned in a paper published yesterday.

The research argues the potentially "lucrative yet troubling" marketplace emerging for "digital signals of intent" could, in the near future, influence everything from buying movie tickets to voting for political candidates.

Our increasing familiarity with chatbots, digital tutors and other so-called "anthropomorphic" AI agents is helping enable this new array of "persuasive technologies," it added.

Left unchecked, that could allow for "social manipulation on an industrial scale," the pair argued in the paper.

It characterises how this emergent sector, dubbed the "intention economy," will profile users' attention and communicative styles and connect them to patterns of behavior and choices they make.

"AI tools are already being developed to elicit, infer, collect, record, understand, forecast, and ultimately manipulate and commodify human plans and purposes," co-author Yaqub Chaudhary said.

The new AI will rely on so-called Large Language Models, or LLMs, to target a user's cadence, politics, vocabulary, age, gender, online history, and even preferences for flattery and ingratiation, according to the research.

Co-author Jonnie Penn warned: "Unless regulated, the intention economy will treat your motivations as the new currency."

"It will be a gold rush for those who target, steer, and sell human intentions," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024
Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months
Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November

Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November
Incoming president Trumps deportation plans irk farmers

Incoming president Trump's deportation plans irk farmers
China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month
Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister

Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿