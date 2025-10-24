UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in London on Oct. 24 that there was more that Western allies could do to bolster Kiev's long-range missile capability.

Starmer hosted Zelensky at his Downing Street residence ahead of an in-person and virtual get-together of Ukraine's key backers in the U.K. capital.

"I think there's further we can do on capability, particularly... long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary," the U.K. leader said.

Kiev's Western allies have raised pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth winter, with the United States and European Union both announcing new sanctions this week on Russian energy aimed at crippling its war economy.

EU leaders also took steps towards funding Ukraine's defence for another two years, although they stopped short of greenlighting a mammoth "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets.

Starmer hugged Zelensky as the Ukrainian president arrived in Downing Street for initial one-to-one discussions ahead of the so-called "coalition of the willing" meeting, telling him this week had seen "huge steps forward."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands' Dick Schoof were set to attend the London summit, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron joining virtually.

Earlier Friday Zelensky held after another meeting with Britain's King Charles III, their third this year.

The Ukrainian national anthem played at the almost 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle west of London before he had an audience with the king.

The latest diplomatic activity followed Zelensky's visit to Washington last week, when U.S. President Donald Trump rebuffed his pleas for long-range Tomahawks to hit targets deep inside Russia.

The nearly four-year war continues to grind on despite U.S. and European efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, with Moscow battering Ukraine's energy grid this week in deadly drone and missile attacks.

Starmer will also urge European leaders on Oct. 24 to "finish the job on Russian sovereign assets to unlock billions of pounds to fund Ukraine's defences," Downing Street said in a statement.

It came a day after EU leaders tasked the European Commission to move ahead with options for funding Ukraine for two more years, leaving the door open for a 140-billion-euro ($162 billion) "reparations loan."

The EU froze around 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets after Moscow's tanks rolled into Ukraine, and the European Commission has proposed using the funds to provide a huge loan to Kiev without seizing them outright.

But the plan has faced strong objections from Belgium, where the bulk of the frozen Russian assets are held, over the legal consequences.

The broadly worded conclusions of the Oct. 23 summit in Brussels, adopted by all member states except Hungary, did not mention the loan directly, instead inviting the commission "to present, as soon as possible, options for financial support."

Zelensky nonetheless welcomed the outcome as a signal of "political support" for the notion of using Russian assets to keep Kiev in the fight.

He has been pleading for weeks for more long-range weapons, hoping to capitalise on Trump's growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to yield a breakthrough.

But the Ukrainian leader left Washington empty-handed last week as Trump seemed to eye a fresh diplomatic breakthrough instead, on the back of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The U.K. and France already supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow and Scalp long-range missiles, while Ukraine also produces its own Flamingo and Neptune missiles.

Kyiv is particularly keen to get the German equivalent Taurus missiles, a move which Berlin has long resisted over fears that it would cause tensions with Russia to further escalate.

On Friday, Starmer will also announce the "acceleration" of a programme to manufacture air defence missiles, which aims to supply Ukraine with more than 5,000 such weapons.

Around 140 "lightweight-multirole missiles" will be delivered to Ukraine this winter, according to Downing Street.