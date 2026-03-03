Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

KHARTOUM

Drone attacks "from inside Ethiopian territory" targeted sites in Sudan in February and March, the Foreign Ministry of the army-aligned government in Khartoum said on March 3.

"The Sudanese government warns the Ethiopian authorities of the consequences of these hostile acts," the ministry said in a statement, calling them "clear aggression" without stating who was responsible for the attacks, their number or the targets.

It is the first time that Ethiopia has been officially accused of interference in Sudan's nearly three-year-long war, in which the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting the regular army.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting late last month, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said there was no ceasefire in Sudan because "military men still convince themselves" victory is possible while they continue to secure "ever more lethal weapons."

She added that "external support from at least a dozen states," in funding, manufacturing, transit and training, was fueling the war.

At the same session, the Egyptian ambassador to the U.N., Ihab Awad, said there were "documented reports" that one of Sudan's neighbors had set up a camp to train and arm militias and facilitate their movements.

According to a recent study by the U.S.-based Critical Threats project on tensions in the Horn of Africa, Sudanese officials accused the United Arab Emirates of an increase since November 2025 of arms shipments to Ethiopia intended for the RSF.