UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

LONDON
UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

Rail workers in Britain are to vote on a pay deal that could pause more than a year of walkouts on the strike-plagued country's train network, a union said Nov. 8.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are to vote on an agreement reached with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operating companies.

If members accept the proposed deal then it would halt industrial action in December and into early next year, allowing time for further discussions about reforms to occur.

"This is a welcome development," said RMT boss Mick Lynch.

The agreement includes a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees, according to the union.

The RMT has been in dispute with 14 train operating companies over salary and working conditions such as overtime.

Repeated strikes by rail staff have caused widespread cancellation of services and misery for travelers.

The industrial action has been mirrored across the public and private sectors in Britain, as workers demand pay rises in response to decades-high inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Those who have taken to picket lines over the last 18 months have ranged from health sector employees and teachers to lawyers and dock workers.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

    Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

  2. UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

    UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

  3. Putin offers way for Russians to 'swap' frozen assets

    Putin offers way for Russians to 'swap' frozen assets

  4. Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100

    Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100

  5. Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

    Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye
Recommended
Putin offers way for Russians to swap frozen assets

Putin offers way for Russians to 'swap' frozen assets
Estonia to end free bus travel over lack of funds

Estonia to end free bus travel over lack of funds
Turkish defense industry ‘will move forward’

Turkish defense industry ‘will move forward’
ECB rate hikes over: French central bank chief

ECB rate hikes over: French central bank chief
New law aims to speed up urban transformation process

New law aims to speed up urban transformation process
US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

US Fed official expects further rate hike needed
WORLD Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire

Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire

Israel has agreed pauses in its offensive in northern Gaza that will allow some civilians to flee heavy fighting, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any broader ceasefire as a "surrender" to Hamas.
ECONOMY UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

Rail workers in Britain are to vote on a pay deal that could pause more than a year of walkouts on the strike-plagued country's train network, a union said Nov. 8.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.